KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.13. 1,639,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,698. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

