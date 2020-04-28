KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 267.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.06. 5,332,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

