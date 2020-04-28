KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.36. 1,312,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,759. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

