KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 291.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.48. 241,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

