KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,028 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.86.

LMT traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,379. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.