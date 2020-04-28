KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,702 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.26. 735,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.