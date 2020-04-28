KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 905.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 102,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,917 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,892,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,099,000.

VPU stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.43. 185,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,140. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

