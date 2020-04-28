KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,233,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.