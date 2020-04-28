KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,991 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25,090.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,966,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,233 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,102 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $53.51. 5,811,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

