KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,611. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.