KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 813.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,598 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,827. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

