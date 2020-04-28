KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,964. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

