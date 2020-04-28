KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,495. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.