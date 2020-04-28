KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VIS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

