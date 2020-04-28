KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $11.75 on Monday, reaching $293.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.43 and its 200 day moving average is $342.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

