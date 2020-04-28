KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,333,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,583,484. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

