KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,705. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

