KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.98. 3,705,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.23. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

