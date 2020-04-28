KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

