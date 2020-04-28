KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,176. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

