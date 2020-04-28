KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

APD traded up $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.26. 1,191,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.90. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

