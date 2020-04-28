KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,019. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

