KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,847 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,498 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.