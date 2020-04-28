KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,488 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.55. 885,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,352. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.