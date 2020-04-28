KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 56,147 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,147 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 398,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,601. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $320.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.55%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

