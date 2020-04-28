KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.96. 4,633,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

