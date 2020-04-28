KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,595 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. 13,994,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,073,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

