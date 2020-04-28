Kearny Financial (KRNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kearny Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 641,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRNY. BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

