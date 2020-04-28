Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 648.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 311,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 169,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 674,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.