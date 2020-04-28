Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 116,468 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 10.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 1.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,778,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,065,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 394,664 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 930.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 411,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 371,297 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,147,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.