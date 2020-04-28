Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.19. 1,838,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

