Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

