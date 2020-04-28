Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after buying an additional 766,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after buying an additional 501,299 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

