Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after acquiring an additional 156,840 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. 5,335,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,443. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

