Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

