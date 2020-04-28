Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $406,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,634 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,624.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.66. 1,114,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,638. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

