Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

