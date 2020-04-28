Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 143,917 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. 524,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,727. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

