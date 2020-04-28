Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $198,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,077. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

