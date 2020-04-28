Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 425.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,268. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

