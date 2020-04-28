Kelman Lazarov Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $864.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

Tesla stock traded up $73.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $798.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,569,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.96. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

