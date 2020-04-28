Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases 4,374 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 47,013 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

