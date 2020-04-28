Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.87. 1,705,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

