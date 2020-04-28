Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 0.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 68.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,029. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

