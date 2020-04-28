Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

