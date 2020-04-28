Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,267,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,206. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

