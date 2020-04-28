Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 4,459 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $104.41. 881,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,559. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

