Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.68. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

