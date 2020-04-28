KEPPEL LTD/ADR (KPELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:KPELY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

