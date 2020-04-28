Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,356,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,063. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

